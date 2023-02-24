Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations

School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, February 24, 2023

It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, how to tell if Google is blocking news content from you, and TikTok is under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island