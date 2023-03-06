Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
NOVA SCOTIA
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: Cumberland County and Pictou County schools as well as Tatamagouche Regional Academy are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy, Inverness Education Centre/Academy, Dalbrae Academy, Whycocomagh Education Centre and Bayview Education Centre.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: School buses North of Smokey will be traveling on paved roads only.
- CSAP: The school day is delayed by two hours at l'École NDA.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- There are no school closures in New Brunswick. This week is March break.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All classes in the Public Schools Branch are cancelled.
- All French Language School Board classes are cancelled.
- Some Holland College campuses are experiencing weather-related delays.
