Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    Nova Scotia

    • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • CSAP: Classes are canceled for all students.
    • University’s of King’s College is closed.
    • Saint Mary’s University is closed.
    • Mount Saint Vincent University is closed.
    • NSCAD is closed.
    • St. Francis Xavier University is closed.
    • NSCC: All campuses are closed.

    New Brunswick

    • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

    Prince Edward Island

    • There are no school closures on P.E.I.

