Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

(CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
Nova Scotia

  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools are closed.
  • CSAP schools in Truro and the North cluster are closed.
  • St. Francis Xavier University is closed.
  • Cape Breton University is closed.
  • NSCC Cumberland, Marconi, Pictou, Strait Area and Truro Campuses are all closed. The Amherst Learning Centre and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre are also closed.

Prince Edward Island

  • Schools in the Public Schools Branch are closed.
  • Schools in the French Language School Board are closed.

