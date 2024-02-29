Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Nova Scotia
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education is closing all schools. All worksites will have a delayed opening of 10:30 a.m.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed. All offices and worksites open.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools (including the Municipality of East Hants, and the counties of Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou) are closed. Offices and work sites remain open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bus Routes 130, 131, 132 and 133 driven by James MacNeil, Rita Arsenault, Audrey LeBlanc and Melanie Burton to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy are cancelled due to high winds. All other buses are travelling on paved roads only due to road conditions.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled in the Clare, Argyle, Greenwood, Cheticamp regions.
New Brunswick
- Anglophone West School District: School buses in zones 2-9 will be delayed by one hour.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools and Education Centre offices are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: Several schools are closed.
Prince Edward Island
- There are no school closures on P.E.I.
