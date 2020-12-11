HALIFAX -- A low-pressure system moves up the St. Lawrence River Valley and crosses northern New Brunswick this weekend. As it approaches and passes a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain is expected.

TIMING

This will be a late Saturday through Sunday weather event.

Precipitation will start as early as Saturday evening in western areas of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia. For New Brunswick it will be primarily snow and for Nova Scotia it will start as snow, but turn to rain moving into Sunday morning.

By Sunday morning it will be raining across mainland Nova Scotia with Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island turning from snow to a brief period of ice pellets/freezing rain and finally over to rain. Southern areas of New Brunswick will turn to rain. Central areas of New Brunswick a mix of snow, ice pellets/freezing rain, and rain. Northern areas of New Brunswick mostly snow and ice pellets.

Sunday evening and night the system should weaken to areas of flurries and showers.

A mix of snow, ice, and rain works in across the Maritimes Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

AMOUNTS

For most of Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick, and western PEI initial snow will be limited to trace to 5 cm before the turn to rain. The rain may total 10 to 30 mm. Parts of Cape Breton and western PEI could see snow and icy precipitation total 5 to 10 cm (10-15 cm for the Cape Breton Highlands) before rain mixes in.

Central areas of New Brunswick with more varied accumulation as the mix of snow, ice, and rain will be more significant. There a range of 5 to 15 cm is possible. Northern areas of New Brunswick with the highest chance of seeing some snow amounts 15 to 25 cm.

The most snow is expected in northern areas of New Brunswick. The most rain for mainland Nova Scotia. In between a mix of snow, ice pellets/freezing rain, and rain.

WIND

While gusty it looks like most of the region will stay below the wind warning criteria of gusts to 90+ km/h. Wind will be northerly 10 to 20 km/h for most of Saturday. Saturday night the wind direction turns east and southeast and increases to include gusts 30 to 60 km/h with the highest gusts at the coasts. Some gusts 60 to 80 km/h possible for Inverness County, Cape Breton due to the topography of the Highlands. Sunday afternoon and evening the wind turns south and southwest with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

The gusty winds may combine with weighty snow, or a mix of snow and ice, to create a risk of spotty power outages.

Gusty east and southeast winds develop Saturday night into Sunday.

MARINE

No coastal flooding is expected with this system. Wind in marine areas is likely to increase to 20 to 30 knots as the system moves through Saturday night and Sunday. Some seas of 3 to 5 metres are possible with the highest most likely out towards the Scotia Slopes and Laurentian Fan as well as the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Sunday.

This is a general outlook. Marine interests that plan to operate Saturday night into Sunday should check a more detailed forecast for the districts they will be in.

Increased marine winds and wave heights are expected Saturday night into Sunday.

ALERTS

A special weather statement has been issued in New Brunswick. Weather warnings could still be issued for areas heading into the weekend.