Straight outta Sunnyvale: Trailer Park Boys superfan replicates Ricky’s ride

A dedicated Trailer Park Boys fan has made an exact replica of an iconic car from the series and it’s turning heads around Halifax.

A 1975 Chrysler New Yorker, owned by the character Ricky, is like its own character in the Trailer Park Boys show and films, with transmission problems, a bad paint job, and a missing door.

A replica of Ricky's car from the Trailer Park Boys. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)

“Sometimes there’s some jaws that drop, sometimes there’s people that are in such just disbelief this car is out there,” Mike Razberry said of his replica.

The car will even be used in a new Trailer Park Boys movie, which is currently in production.

“I actually had Mike Smith come up to me, he plays Bubbles. He was goin’ on, sayin' like, ‘Hey, we’re shooting this movie, it would be really awesome if we could use the car.’”

But is the car legal on the road? “Yes, 100 per cent.”

“I got brand new breaks, brand new tires, suspension – I’ve done everything,” Razberry said.

Razberry, a red seal mechanic from London, Ontario, said he used parts from five different cars to build it.

A replica of Ricky's car from the Trailer Park Boys arrives in Nova Scotia from Ontario. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)

“I actually treated it like a complete, full restoration. So I had to have the trunk, the doors, the hood off. I took all the interior out,” he said. “I basically had the whole car ripped apart. I made it look like it was never the wrong colour, dyed the interior.”

Razberry even recreated all of the damage on Ricky’s car, using everything from bats to hammers.

“Some of the people at Canadian Tire might’ve looked at me little funny when I was ramming shopping carts into the side of it at one point,” he says.

Mike Razberry's car before he turned it into a Trailer Park Boys replica. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)

Whatever road it travels, the car gets a lot of attention.

“I’ve got a lot of random people sometimes hopping in the car,” Razberry says. “I’m just like, ‘OK, I guess you’re here now, I’ll drive you around the block’… some stuff like that too. And I’m usually really good with the fans.”

The police keep him on their radar as well.

“I’ve had some (police) pull me over and they check out their thing, and it’s like, ‘OK, no, everything checks out. You’re fine.’ There’s sometimes I’ve been pulled over just for photos.”

A replica of Ricky's car from the Trailer Park Boys is pictured in front of a mural of John Dunsworth in Halifax. Dunsworth played trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey on the comedy series. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)

Razberry said seeing the joy this unique car brings people makes the effort it took to create it worthwhile.

“And sometimes this is actually about as close as anybody really gets to either meeting the guys, or having a piece of the show kind of near them, so it’s kind of nice to give back to the public that way.”

Razberry has been giving fans tours around Halifax in the car, with proceeds split between helping him return to Ontario and a local charity. Rides can be booked on the Hennessey Casting website.