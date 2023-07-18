Straight outta Sunnyvale: Trailer Park Boys superfan replicates Ricky’s ride
A dedicated Trailer Park Boys fan has made an exact replica of an iconic car from the series and it’s turning heads around Halifax.
A 1975 Chrysler New Yorker, owned by the character Ricky, is like its own character in the Trailer Park Boys show and films, with transmission problems, a bad paint job, and a missing door.
A replica of Ricky's car from the Trailer Park Boys. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)
“Sometimes there’s some jaws that drop, sometimes there’s people that are in such just disbelief this car is out there,” Mike Razberry said of his replica.
The car will even be used in a new Trailer Park Boys movie, which is currently in production.
“I actually had Mike Smith come up to me, he plays Bubbles. He was goin’ on, sayin' like, ‘Hey, we’re shooting this movie, it would be really awesome if we could use the car.’”
But is the car legal on the road? “Yes, 100 per cent.”
“I got brand new breaks, brand new tires, suspension – I’ve done everything,” Razberry said.
Razberry, a red seal mechanic from London, Ontario, said he used parts from five different cars to build it.
A replica of Ricky's car from the Trailer Park Boys arrives in Nova Scotia from Ontario. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)
“I actually treated it like a complete, full restoration. So I had to have the trunk, the doors, the hood off. I took all the interior out,” he said. “I basically had the whole car ripped apart. I made it look like it was never the wrong colour, dyed the interior.”
Razberry even recreated all of the damage on Ricky’s car, using everything from bats to hammers.
“Some of the people at Canadian Tire might’ve looked at me little funny when I was ramming shopping carts into the side of it at one point,” he says.
Mike Razberry's car before he turned it into a Trailer Park Boys replica. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)
Whatever road it travels, the car gets a lot of attention.
“I’ve got a lot of random people sometimes hopping in the car,” Razberry says. “I’m just like, ‘OK, I guess you’re here now, I’ll drive you around the block’… some stuff like that too. And I’m usually really good with the fans.”
The police keep him on their radar as well.
“I’ve had some (police) pull me over and they check out their thing, and it’s like, ‘OK, no, everything checks out. You’re fine.’ There’s sometimes I’ve been pulled over just for photos.”
A replica of Ricky's car from the Trailer Park Boys is pictured in front of a mural of John Dunsworth in Halifax. Dunsworth played trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey on the comedy series. (Courtesy: Mike Razberry)
Razberry said seeing the joy this unique car brings people makes the effort it took to create it worthwhile.
“And sometimes this is actually about as close as anybody really gets to either meeting the guys, or having a piece of the show kind of near them, so it’s kind of nice to give back to the public that way.”
Razberry has been giving fans tours around Halifax in the car, with proceeds split between helping him return to Ontario and a local charity. Rides can be booked on the Hennessey Casting website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the U.S. probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.
Canada's national weather agency has confirmed 'a brief tornado was observed' near the town of Okotoks on Monday.
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
Canada is launching a work permit for U.S. H-1B holders. Here's what you need to know
Foreign nationals living in the U.S. with an H-1B worker visa can now apply to live and work in Canada as the federal government has officially launches its new pathway to streamline foreign workers.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
DEVELOPING | Live today: James Cameron to discuss deep sea exploring in a CTV News exclusive
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration, and take part in a conversation with his long-time mentor.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada launches a new work permit, James Cameron is set to take part in an exclusive chat with CTV News, and a B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to a nine-year-old’s fatal asthma attack.
Toronto
-
Ontario ranked last among Canadian provinces for roadside zoos
Ontario has 'weak and non-existent regulations' when it comes to roadside zoos, a new report card by World Animal Protection Canada has found.
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
West Nile virus found in Toronto mosquitoes, risk remains low: officials
West Nile virus has been detected in a group of mosquitoes collected in Toronto, but public health officials say the risk to humans remains low.
Calgary
-
'Brief tornado' confirmed in wild storm near Okotoks, Alta.
Canada's national weather agency has confirmed 'a brief tornado was observed' near the town of Okotoks on Monday.
-
Chestermere city staffer testifies in her own defence at assault trial
The criminal trial for Kim Wallace, director of corporate services with the City of Chestermere, got underway in Strathmore on Monday, with the accused testifying in her own defence.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was reportedly brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
Edmonton
-
'It’s scary': Retired EPS officer shocked by shooting spree, mayor asks governments for help
A man and woman accused of driving around and shooting at people in Edmonton over the weekend – a crime one retired officer believes is unprecedented in his 25 years on city streets – were publicly named Monday by police.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent in June even as grocery prices remain high
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain tapers off midday, staying cool this afternoon
Steady and, at times, heavy rain continues to push through the Edmonton region this morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
-
North Bay police caution residents as search for 'armed and dangerous' offender continues
As the manhunt continues Tuesday in North Bay for an 'armed and dangerous' wanted offender who is currently serving a 41-year sentence and fled police Monday afternoon, residents are urged to keep buildings and vehicles locked and to go about their day with caution.
-
Northern Ont. woman fighting with neighbour gets arrested twice in 10 minutes
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here's where the 15 homeless hubs could be located in London, Ont.
A report obtained by CTV News London provides the recommended criteria for locating and operating new service hubs for Londoners living unsheltered.
-
Driver disobeys traffic sign, ends up stuck in closed construction zone
A 64-year-old driver from Lucan, Ont. was charged after they allegedly drove past a closed highway sign in Middlesex Centre and became stuck on the road, which is currently under construction.
-
Suspect in custody after abandoning stolen truck on Hwy. 401, fleeing across highway
A suspect has been apprehended by police after they allegedly abandoned a stolen pickup truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 and fled the scene on foot.
Winnipeg
-
One person airlifted to hospital from Manitoba prison
One person has been airlifted to the hospital following an incident at a Manitoba prison on Monday that prompted a heavy emergency crew response.
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
Ottawa
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman rejected 3 times for medical assistance in dying
A Saskatoon woman who says she’s been living with chronic pain for years says her requests for a medically assisted death have been turned down three times.
-
Staff at SaskTel Centre say facility nearing end of life
When SaskTel Centre opened as Saskatchewan Place in 1988, the new concrete arena north of Saskatoon was a jewel on the prairies.
-
Prince Albert police seize close to a kilogram of meth
A 27-year-old woman faces trafficking and weapons charges after police raided a home in Prince Albert on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. on track to break wildfire season record for most area burned
British Columbia is encroaching on its worst wildfire season on record as more than 370 fires burn in the province.
-
'Reckless behaviour': Charges laid in 3 alleged arsons in Vernon as B.C. continues to see surge in wildfires
A man has been arrested and charged after police say a series of fires were deliberately set in an Okanagan city.
-
Revamped World Rugby sevens competition coming to Vancouver
Vancouver has made the cut in the slimmed-down HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, rebranded as HSBC SVNS.
Regina
-
'All is not lost': Riders still have a chance even with Harris injured, Wes Cates says
The Riders are coming off of a tough loss at home that saw the team's starting quarterback, Trevor Harris go down in the fourth quarter with a serious leg injury.
-
'It's indescribable': Regina bowler wins two national championships
Regina's own Josie Brooks is fresh off her gold medal performance in Newfoundland at the Canadian Masters National Championships as the Singles Ladies representative from Saskatchewan.
-
Charges laid after Sask. man shoots and rams camper-trailer
A man and his dog were injured after a truck rammed into their camper-trailer over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
'We're all kind of shocked': Massive fish die-off on the Cowichan River has many concerned
There is a mystery unfolding on the Cowichan River, discovered by two snorkelers last week near Skutz Falls.
-
Mountie struck, police vehicles damaged by motorcyclist near Duncan
Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an officer was struck by a motorcycle near Duncan, causing minor injuries.
-
Highway 4 reopens after overnight closure due to wind danger
Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet reopened Monday morning after high winds forced it to close Sunday afternoon.