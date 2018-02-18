

CTV Atlantic





Two stranded tourists were rescued after their GPS sent them in a wrong direction in Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Highlands.

According to RCMP, a man and woman called 911 around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP says the two reported that they were low on fuel with little food and water and they had minimal cell phone coverage and battery life.

Officers say the temperature was nearly -17 degrees with a wind chill at the time of the call.

RCMP says officers who attended the scene on Highland Road had to bring in a front-end loader to clear a pathway because snow had blocked the road.

Officers say it took close to 2.5 hours to reach the tourists because there was up to two metres of snow in the way.

The motorists were located in their vehicle uninjured and officers were able to tow their vehicle.

According to RCMP, the tourists were following a GPS shortest route option and it led them to a point where turning back was not an option because of the snow.

Police are reminding motorists to use GPS with caution when traveling on unfamiliar roads and to bring plenty of supplies while traveling long distances.