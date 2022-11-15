Stratford, P.E.I., man seriously injured after truck crashes

Police in Prince Edward Island are investigating a crash that sent a Stratford man to hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

The Queens District RCMP, fire crews and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a crash on Mount Herbert Road in Mount Herbert, P.E.I., around 8:30 p.m.

Officers learned a pickup truck had left the road and ended up in a ditch.

Police say the lone occupant of the truck was seriously injured in the crash.

The 26-year-old man was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.