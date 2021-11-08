Strike cuts some N.B. kids off from school meals, so volunteers take it on the road

MONCTON, N.B. -

Many Maritime kids depend on school-meal programs for breakfast and lunch, so when New Brunswick switched to at-home learning due to strike action on Oct. 29, hundreds of kids were cut off from the program.

Nick Mattatall is the principal at Bessborough Middle School in Moncton. He says, on average, roughly 35 students take part in the free breakfast and lunch program at his school alone, but that number often changes.

"Sometimes, depending on the time of the month, depending on different situations, it can be 50 to 60, sometimes it's down to 20, but it fluctuates," said Mattatall.

Mattatall says he quickly realized just how big of an impact the abrupt halt to such a program would have on both students and their families when it came to food security, so he came up with a solution.

He, along with other volunteers from the school system and surrounding community, decided to take the meal program on the road.

"We're serving breakfast and lunch items out of the back of my truck or out of the back of volunteers' cars," said Mattatall.

Two days a week beginning at 10 a.m., volunteers make 30-minute stops at multiple locations across the Greater Moncton Area. Students and their families are encouraged to come by and pick up a snack bag with healthy treats for both breakfast and lunch -- free of charge.

"Some families are having to send their kids to daycare, which is an extra cost on top of what they would normally have to pay, and packing lunches that they wouldn't normally have to pack. So, if we can do this and take a little bit off their grocery bill and support those families, it was worthwhile," said Mattatall.

The first mobile meal program was held Friday, Nov. 4. Mattatall says 16 families took part in the giveaway and he expects more to show up this week.

"The idea is that Tuesday will help get the kids through the week, Friday gets them through the weekend, and then, depending on what the situation is, if we're back out of school the following week, we'll be back out Tuesday to keep bridging through. We try to give the kids enough that will last three days, four days," said Mattatall.

The program is completely volunteer-driven, and relies partially on the school budget as well as donations from staff and supporters, something Mattatall says has been overwhelming to witness. He says donations have been dropped off from staff, parents, and community partners.

"It's the power of community," Mattatall says. "I grew up in a small town where everybody looked after everybody, and to see that in a city ... that's reassuring, because obviously, things are happening in this neighbourhood, in this city that kids know and families know that we have to have each other's backs."

Tuesday, Mattatall and his crew can be found at the following locations beginning at 10 a.m.: