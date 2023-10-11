Strike involving Saint John workers has ended after agreement ratified by city
A strike involving city workers in Saint John, N.B., is over after an agreement was ratified by CUPE Local 486, the city and the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners.
CUPE Local 486 represents a wide range of employees inside city hall, including administrative support, customer service, clerical, court services, financial services, recreation, and by-law enforcement. The union also represents employees with local police, fire, and 911 dispatch.
Union members voted on Monday in favour of ratifying the agreement, which was reached last Friday by bargaining teams.
Saint John City Council and the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners then approved the deal unanimously during a vote during a common council meeting Tuesday night.
The approval ended the strike, which began on Sept. 12.
The last contract for CUPE Local 486 expired in Dec. 2021, with negotiations for a new contract beginning in June 2022. The new agreement is for the term of Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2026.
The terms of the new agreement were highlighted before Tuesday’s vote, and include improved benefits and the following wage increase provisions:
- A one-time payment of $750 will be made to eligible employees this week.
- A two per cent increase, effective Jan. 1, 2022, and a two per cent increase effective July 1, 2022.
- A two per cent increase, effective Jan. 1, 2023, and a two per cent increase effective July 1, 2023.
- A 1.6 per cent increase effective Jan. 1 2024, and 1.6 per cent increase effective July 1, 2024.
- A payment of $1,500 effective Jan. 1, 2024.
- A 2.25 per cent increase effective Jan. 1, 2025.
- A 2.4 per cent increase effective Jan. 1, 2026.
Saint John Police said Wednesday morning that services affected by the strike will return gradually to their normal schedules and levels of operation.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
