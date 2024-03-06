Striking faculty at Mount Saint Vincent University agree to tentative agreement
The faculty association of Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax has ratified a deal, ending its strike.
No details were announced in a brief social media posting from the union Tuesday, other than that 93 per cent of members were in favour.
The 160 faculty, librarians and lab instructors walked off the job on Feb. 12.
They say they were on strike in part to improve their wages and benefits, and to bring them in line with other Atlantic universities.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Toronto
-
-
Calgary
-
Edmonton
-
Montreal
-
Ottawa
-
London
-
Barrie
-
Northern Ontario
-
Kitchener
-
Windsor
-
Winnipeg
-
Saskatoon
-
Regina
-
Kelowna
-
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Island
-
