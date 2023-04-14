Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration

Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.

After months of failed negotiations, workers took to the picket line on March 20.

Both sides met last weekend with the help of a mediator for three days of talks. Five days were scheduled, but the mediator ended the negotiation when the two sides couldn’t make progress.

On Thursday, the UPEI Faculty Association (UPEIFA) made an offer to the university it said would allow students to return to class Monday.

On Friday, the UPEI Student Union confirmed to CTV News that the school administration and the faculty association came to a tentative agreement.

Classes were set to end this week, and exams were scheduled to begin next week.

The university has promised to pay back students a portion of their tuition for lost class time.

More to come ...