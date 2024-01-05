Striking Pete's Frootique workers ratify first collective agreement with parent company Sobeys

Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax have ratified their first collective agreement with their parent company, Sobeys, according to a news release from the union.

The workers, who are members of the SEIU Local 2 union, had been on strike since Nov. 18, 2023.

“Details about the collective agreement will be available in the coming days,” the release says.

The union originally scheduled “pickets and actions” for the Saturday as part of a National Day of Action. Since ratifying the collective agreement, the plans were canceled.

In an emailed statement, Sobeys said the company aims to negotiate in “good faith,” even when negotiations are challenging.

“Considerations must always be given to a fair package that is consistent with the market, considers the long-term viability of our stores, and ensures we can continue to provide an excellent experience for our customers,” the company wrote.

Pete’s Frootique workers originally formed a union in 2022 because employees wanted to argue for a fair contract with a living wage.

The workers’ strike began in Nov. 2023, when a conciliator declared negotiations were at an impasse at meetings on Oct. 30.

On the SEIU Local 2 website, Emily Mackinlay, a Pete’s Frootique employee, said, “I used to feel embarrassed that I’m in my thirties with two jobs and can’t afford to move out from my parents’ house, but that is not my shame to bear — it’s my employer’s.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.