Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district

After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached tentative a deal with the school district.

The head of their union says no details of the agreement will be released until CUPE Local 5047 members have a chance to vote on it.

“This agreement offers one possible step towards the change we need to see in the education sector,” said Chris Melanson, Local 5047 president.

Members rejected a previous agreement with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education in May, calling, largely, for higher wages.

The workers include more than 1,800 child and youth care practitioners, early childhood educators, school library specialists and others.

Some students who need their assistance have also been unable to attend school during the strike.

CUPE officials asked the HRCE to return to the bargaining table late last Thursday.

