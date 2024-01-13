ATLANTIC
    • Strong storm surge slams into St. Andrews, N.B. for the second time this week

    A storm surge covers The Point in St. Andrews, N.B. on Jan. 13, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV) A storm surge covers The Point in St. Andrews, N.B. on Jan. 13, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV)
    The combination of astronomical high tides and severe winter weather created another powerful storm surge along the coast of St. Andrews, N.B. on Saturday.

    Residents of the seaside town focused their attention on the late morning and early afternoon, when high tide was scheduled to arrive.

    A storm surge covers Barr Road in St. Andrews, N.B. on Jan. 13, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV)

    Waves crashed onto shore, causing localized flooding and closing some streets. The town’s wharf was closed during high tide, as the ocean spilled over into the town’s nearby Market Square.

    Storm surge warnings were lifted along New Brunswick’s Bay of Fundy shoreline on Saturday afternoon.

    A storm surge on Wednesday caused similar impacts around St. Andrews.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

