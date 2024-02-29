Strong winds cause power outages across the Maritimes
Strong winds have resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday morning, as well as school closures.
Power
In Nova Scotia, more than 32,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity as of 9 a.m.
Restoration times vary from the afternoon to Friday morning.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says there is a live power line between the 8000 and 9000 block of Highway 8 in South Brookfield, Queens County. They are asking the public to avoid the area, if possible.
In New Brunswick, more than 8,000 NB Power were without power after 9 a.m.
Many of the outages are in Saint John.
Saint John Fire told CTV News early Thursday morning there were some downed wires and water pooling in typical spots.
Flash flooding and road washouts are a concern, as well as a predicted drop in temperatures, making flash freeze and icy conditions possible.
The city is asking residents to give themselves extra time if travelling in the morning, and to give power crews working on outages extra space.
Several road closures are in place.
On Prince Edward Island, 195 Maritime Electric customers were without electricity just after 9 a.m.
Weather alerts
Rainfall and wind warnings remain in place across Nova Scotia. A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in place in Inverness County - Mabou and north.
Flash freeze and rainfall warnings are in place in parts of New Brunswick.
Wind warnings are in place across Prince Edward Island. A wind warning is also in effect in Prince County.
Schools
Many schools in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are closed Thursday. A full list can be found here.
Travel
The town of Sussex, N.B., says travel is not advised on most streets.
Marine Atlantic has rescheduled two sailings due to the weather conditions.
The MacKay Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles due to the wind. Halifax Harbour Bridges says the bikeway and the pedestrian walkway are also closed.
Halifax Transit suspended all ferry service at 7:30 a.m. It resumed about 45 minutes later.
With files from CTV's Amanda Debison.
