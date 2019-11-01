HALIFAX -- Strong winds have pulled down trees and power lines across the Maritimes.

NB Power, the Crown-owed electric utility in New Brunswick, is reporting more than 28,000 homes and businesses are without power.

About 15,000 are without electricity in Nova Scotia, as are about 800 in P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and special weather statements for much of the three provinces and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Today's forecast is calling for winds gusting between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour in southern New Brunswick, western and northern Nova Scotia, all of Prince Edward Island and parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Meanwhile, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. has cancelled all crossings today for the ferry that links Wood Islands, P.E.I., with Caribou, N.S.

As for the Confederation Bridge, where the winds were gusting at almost 90 kilometres an hour this morning, traffic restrictions have been imposed on automobiles pulling trailers, motorcycles and high-sided vehicles.

The winds are expected to diminish this afternoon or early evening as a cold front moves in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.