HALIFAX -- A deepening area of low pressure along with a strong cold front will bring high and gusty west and northwest winds on Thursday to the Maritimes.

Following the passage of a low and cold front, stronger northwest winds will develop across the Maritimes on Thursday.

The wind for most of the region will increase through the morning into the afternoon. Wind will begin diminishing for western areas Thursday evening, Thursday night for eastern areas including PEI and Cape Breton.

The average wind gust for much of the day on Thursday will be near 60 km/h. Peak wind gusts as high as 70 to 90 km/h. The peak gusts are most likely at higher terrain and areas of the coast but could occur outside those areas as well.

It should be noted that those peak gusts are of similar strength to those that created power outages, primarily in New Brunswick, last week. While I don't know if as many outages will be seen, I can't rule out the risk of at least some in the region. The wind direction is different than last week, northwest instead of south, and it is possible the leaves no longer have as firm a hold on branches.

The northwest wind will usher in a much cooler brand of air for the end of the week. Daytime high temperatures on Friday are expected to range five to ten degrees. As the colder wind blows over the Gulf of St. Lawrence Friday some snow may occur in the Cape Breton Highlands.