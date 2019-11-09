Structure fire at CN Rail yard in Halifax
Published Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:14PM AST
Last Updated Saturday, November 9, 2019 8:21PM AST
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the CN Rail yard in Halifax.
The blaze started late Saturday afternoon in a building at CN’s Fairview Shop on Chisholm Avenue.
A spokesperson from CN confirmed there have been no injuries reported as of 6:20p.m.
Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.