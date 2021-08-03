HALIFAX -- The Codiac Regional RCMP is seeking information in connection to a structure fire in Moncton, N.B. that fire officials have deemed an arson.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a fire at an unoccupied home on the 1400 block of Shediac Road. Police say the home was destroyed as a result of the fire.

The fire was deemed to be an arson by the New Brunswick Fire Marshal.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of July 29, is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.