Featured
Structure Fire in Spryfield causes road closure
Officials say the building will almost be a total loss after a fire broke out just after 6 p.m.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 8:56PM AST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 8:58PM AST
Halifax Fire responded to a structure fire at DC Heat & Maintenance Ltd. on Herring Cove Road just after 6 p.m. on Friday.
The road was closed to traffic until the fire was under control.
Acting Fire Chief Jim Martell said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Officials say the building is almost a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.