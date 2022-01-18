Struggling bookstore gets boost from social media

Business at Ed’s Books & More on Charlotte Street in Sydney has been slow during the latest wave of COVID-19. That is, until some recent exposure on social media.

"I was the only person in the store, and I guess a truck drove through the window, so they were measuring the window to replace it,” said Nicole Wallace, a regular customer.

When she overheard the owner talking about the tough times, Wallace went home and made a Facebook post urging friends to give the business some support.

"He mentioned that he only had $23 in sales,” said Wallace.

“So I just went home and posted, hoping that a couple of my friends would stop in and get books. Somebody suggested that I make the post public, and it took off from there."

Over the past few days, owner Ed Gillis says he's seen a sudden uptick in customers and, at first, he didn't understand why. Some customers are leaving tips and one person bought $300 in gift certificates. Gillis says he is grateful for the support.

"If it comes to $12, I'll say ten is fine, but what's happening is people are giving me like $20 and saying 'Keep it,’” said Gillis.

Wallace says, during a time when we need to be authoring our own stories of goodwill and helping one another, she's glad to have written one small chapter.

"I'm glad that the post helped and I hope that it gets people to other small businesses downtown too,” Wallace said.

"To hear how busy it's been down there and to see how many people have shared it and commented with pictures of books that they got over the weekend, even in the snowstorm people were in there, so it was really good to see."

Gillis expects traffic at his store to go back to normal soon, but he’s been buoyed by the act of kindness.

"I'm assuming it's peaked,” he said. “But people know I'm here and they're supporting me and it's just wonderful."