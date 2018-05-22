

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old student has been arrested after alleged threats were made on social media against students at a high school in New Brunswick.

The Miramichi Police Force says officers received information from several sources Monday evening about a potential threat to students at Miramichi Valley High School.

Police allege a student at the school made disturbing comments on social media that were then shared with many students.

Members of the Miramichi Police Force, with assistance from Neguac RCMP, located the student and took them into custody.

The school is open as usual and police officers will be on scene as a precaution.