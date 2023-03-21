Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint at Charles P. Allen High School around 9:20 a.m.
Police allege the teen, who is a student at the school, stabbed two employees inside the school and then fled the building.
Officers took the youth, who was also injured, into custody in the area around 9:30 a.m. The teen was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
The two employees remain in hospital. Police say they are in serious, but stable condition.
The identities of the employees have been not been released.
The teen, who will not be identified due to their age, is facing the following charges.
- two counts of attempted murder
- two counts of aggravated assault
- two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a weapon knowing it is unauthorized
- mischief
Halifax Regional Police are expected to provide an update on their investigation at 2:15 p.m. local time Tuesday.
Meanwhile, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. More to come.
