

CTV Atlantic





One student was sent to hospital and more than 1,000 people are without power after a school bus left the road, struck a power pole, and ended up on its side in the Halifax area Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Old Sambro Road around 8 a.m.

“There’s not a lot of room on the side so the wheels evidently left the road and the bus kept going over,” says Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Scott Shaffner.

“It did hit a telephone pole with some live wires above it and that was our major concern. They’ve since been isolated.”

Shaffner says the bus, which was headed for Herring Cove Junior High School, was carrying the driver and 11 students. They had already evacuated the bus when crews arrived on scene.

“They must have had a plan and the plan seemed to have worked because all the kids were removed from the bus,” says Shaffner. “They’ve all been checked out.”

One student was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the students were taken to school on another bus.

Nova Scotia Power crews also responded to the scene. Roughly 1,040 customers in the area are affected by the power outage due to the downed wires. The estimated time of restoration is 2:15 p.m.

Old Sambro Road is closed to traffic between Club Road and White Head Road until further notice. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.