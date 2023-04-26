Students disciplined for destruction of pride flag at Halifax-area school

The Halifax-area students involved in the destruction of a pride flag at their school earlier this month have been disciplined, but it's unclear how.

In an email to CTV News Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed "consequences" for the students.

"Those involved have received appropriate consequences according to the Provincial School Code of Conduct Policy," wrote Halifax Regional Centre for Education Communications Officer Lindsey Bunin.

"Anyone who endangers the well-being of others, damages property or significantly disrupts the learning environment receives immediate and appropriate consequences for their actions. The specifics of these consequences are not shared publicly due to privacy," she said.

The alleged incident happened April 21st at Bayview High School in Upper Tantallon.

In a message shared with families that day, Principal Dunovan Kalberlah said he was "deeply troubled" by the incident.

“This week, some students took part in an act of discrimination against members of our school community. A pride flag was removed from the cafeteria and desecrated," wrote Kalberlah. "This act is unacceptable, and I am deeply troubled by what happened."

RCMP confirmed to CTV News on Sunday they were investigating the incident.

Item five of the Provincial School Code of Conduct lists 14 Acceptable Standards of Behaviour for students, including:

respect and appreciate diversity of all school members regardless of their race, culture, ethnicity, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, physical disability or mental disability, mental illness, age, national or aboriginal origin, socio-economic status, or appearance

treat school property and the property of others with a reasonable standard of respect

The code says a principal may consider suspending a student for up to 10 school days or recommend a longer suspension to the school board, but HRCE won't say what punishment the students received -- or even how many were involved.

"The details are confidential to protect the privacy of those involved," said Bunin.