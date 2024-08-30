Students move into university residences ahead of long weekend

SACKVILLE, N.B. -

Parking lots were full as crowds of new students, returning students and their families could be seen in every direction in Sackville, N.B., on Friday marking both the start of a new school year and a new chapter.

“I love it. I’m really excited to come back. Summer was nice, but I missed Mount Allison (University), school season, I’m ready to get back into it,” said third year student, Drew Tsiptsis.

“Sackville is a bit slower in the summer, but still super nice, but it’s awesome seeing all the parents come in, the first years moving in, all the excitement from crew members and the town really livens up, it’s good to see.”

Helping to set the tone from the very second families entered Sackville were teams of returning students, known as O-Teams or orientation teams, and their outfits and enthusiasm made them impossible to miss as they pointed cars in the right direction.

“We definitely still have some nerves, but we’re hoping that our funny outfits are kind of easing that transition, making everyone feel at home because I feel like if anyone’s going to be laughed at, it will be us,” said second year student, Oliver Vanbuskirk.

“We have a huge community, a huge welcoming committee here, it’s just really exciting. The energy is all the way up and it’s just exciting bringing students into the next chapter of their lives,” he added.

Gathered outside each residence at Mount Allison University was a group of O-Team students ready to help unload vehicles, welcome new students and just provide a friendly face to help ease the first-day nerves.

Hannah Wharram and Rajan Minocha-McKenney remember just how that first day, and the first few moments, can feel.

“I was extremely nervous. I’m from Ottawa, so we drove the 14-hours that it is and I was so, so nervous. Honestly, move-in day was a complete blur for me, but it was the one thing that really helped ease my nerves – the go, go, go helps,” said Wharram, who is going into second year.

“Yeah, 100 per cent, I was super nervous, but all the volunteers and helpers really made it for me,” added fourth year student, Minocha-McKenney.

“It made me feel welcomed, excited to be here and just really put my all into being here at university.”

Both Wharram and Minocha-McKenney say orientation activities and move-in day energy helps foster a sense of community that many carry with them throughout their entire university experience.

Mount Allison University president and vice chancellor, Ian Sutherland, said this was his first move-in day experience, but the energy matched all the previous years.

“We are a place of passion and excitement and you feel it in the very air that we’re breathing here today,” he said.

In terms of housing for the upcoming school year, he says everything is on track and the university is at or above their target enrolment.

“Our residences, we have about 1,000 beds in residence, we are almost at that capacity. We have a few spaces to accommodate anybody that needs to move around, but we are very much in the business of making sure that every student has the housing that they need and as far as we know, everybody has the housing they need,” said Sutherland.

Throughout move-in day, teams made up of staff, the Mount Allison Student Union, the orientation teams are all working together to make it go as smoothly as possible for new students and families.

“There is an absolute plan behind the madness. This is definitely organized chaos,” he said.

“It is an incredibly well-oiled machine. I’m seeing cars come in and in seconds they’re all floated into their residences. It’s beautiful, but not only is it efficient, it is incredibly, incredibly exciting.”

Campuses across the Maritimes were buzzing with move-in day madness Friday including Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Many students getting settled ahead of the long weekend so they have time to adjust before starting classes next week.

“I’m so excited. This is my second move-in day and this is already the best one yet, so we already have a lot going on. It’s super exciting,” said Patrick Barnhill, who is a third year Mount Allison student.

Second year student Rory Moar added, “I’m also very excited. I love all the new people. Everybody is so excited and the parents are my favourite part because they’re so hyped about it.”

It’s an exciting adventure for students and parents alike.

“It is a huge day. I’m really excited for her and the experience, but I’m also, you know, sad to see her go, so it’s a huge day,” said Erin Pepper, who was dropping off her daughter on Friday.

“Everybody’s been welcoming and friendly and stopping to make sure you’re OK, so yeah, I’m confident that she’s going to have a great experience here.”