Students sent to hospital after school bus and vehicle collide near Lunenburg
Three students were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving this school bus near Lunenburg, N.S., on Sept. 26 2019.
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:58AM ADT
Three high-school students were sent to hospital Thursday morning after a school bus and camper van collided near Lunenburg, N.S.
Officials with the South Shore Regional Centre for Education say the collision happened at the corner of Highway 332 and Highway 3 in Centre, N.S.
There were 27 students on the bus at the time. Three students from Park View Education Centre were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one was seriously injured.
School officials say students who attend Bluenose Academy had already been dropped off at school before the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.