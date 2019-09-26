Three high-school students were sent to hospital Thursday morning after a school bus and camper van collided near Lunenburg, N.S.

Officials with the South Shore Regional Centre for Education say the collision happened at the corner of Highway 332 and Highway 3 in Centre, N.S.

There were 27 students on the bus at the time. Three students from Park View Education Centre were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was seriously injured.

School officials say students who attend Bluenose Academy had already been dropped off at school before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.