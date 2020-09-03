HALIFAX -- From start to finish, it takes about 16 minutes to drive all of Nova Scotia's Highway 111 during daylight weekday traffic.

That's if you're going the speed limit, which ranges between 50 and 80 km/h along the entire stretch.

Halifax Regional Police says it has clocked drivers going much faster.

"We have noted those speeds, we have caught individuals and we are paying attention," said Halifax Regional Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod.

In the last week alone, four men and one woman have been ticketed for going 50 kilometres over the posted speed limit -- better known as stunting.

Their ages range between 19 and 46 and most were clocked more than 50 kilometres over the posted limit of 80.

Several of the speeding reports came in from other drivers on the road.

"The public has made us aware of concerns they have about speed in that area," MacLeod said."That's been the case we've seen on Highway 111."

Ahsan Habib is a transportation professor at Dalhousie University.

"This is quite a recurring trend in the last 10 or 15 years in Halifax when we look at the data," Habib said.

When it comes Highway 111, Habib says the design of road may be one factor because it does allow drivers the opportunity to speed up in some sections.

"The second factor happens when there are multiple types of transitions of speed limit from 50 to 70 to 80 and then again 100," Habib said."This is one common problem in Nova Scotia cities.We have lots of transitions of different kinds of road because of our historical nature of evolution of the road systems."

Habib says it's a good reminder to keep an eye of posted speed limits wherever you're driving in the region, because arguing about road design probably won't get you out of a ticket.

"It's over $2,400, a substantial fine," MacLeod said. "We suspend your license for a week, and we impound your vehicle."

Not to mention, there's an addition of six points to your driving record.