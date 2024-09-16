Sudden death at tent encampment in Saint John under investigation

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a sudden death following the discovery of a body at an encampment in the city on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a body in a tent in the 100 block of Paradise Row around 11 a.m.

Once on scene, emergency crews confirmed the person was deceased. The body was taken to hospital where an autopsy will be scheduled.

Following further investigation, police say the deceased was identified as 58-year-old John Surette.

The Major Crime Unit, in co-operation with the Coroner’s Office, continues to investigate the man's exact cause of death, however, they do not believe it is criminal in nature.

