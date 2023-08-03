Summer campaign encourages shoppers to buy local

A summer spending campaign is hoping to lift small businesses in the Atlantic region by encouraging employees to shop local.

But for some, costs may be a factor.

"I have a large family, I have four children,” said Josh Pozzolo, who lives in Fredericton.

“Often when I'm buying things, I'm thinking about like, how to make it enough, get enough stuff, for all those people, so I'm very cost conscious.”

Shopping a larger retail chains can at times provide cheaper prices, but a new initiative by Credit Unions in Atlantic Canada is being promoted as a way to help out local businesses struggling to make ends meet.

"We live here, we work here, we serve the community,” said Andrew Mitton with Brunswick Credit Union. “We know that extra costs and inflation - a lot of businesses are feeling the pressure,” Mitton said.

They're giving their roughly 1,500 employees in the region $25 to invest in the local economy.

Small businesses are still in the shadow of the pandemic and rising inflation and their bottom lines are barely in the black.

"We still haven't had the foot traffic bounce back,” said Andrew Wilkins, owner of The Urban Almanac General Store.

“A lot of businesses are still working remotely, there is some construction downtown with Officers Square, so tourism, we feel, is down a little bit,” Wilkins said. “There's less to do and see in Fredericton this summer.”

For customers, shopping local depends on price point.

"They’re much more focused on looking where deals are to be had,” said Alex Scholten, co-owner Victory Meat Market. “Following fliers, following specials, and buying, when they have an opportunity, buying it in those cases,” Scholten said.

"You do have to be cost effective these days,” added Shelley Munn, who was shopping at The Urban Almanac General Store. “Things and prices are going up and up, and I find local shops keep their price points pretty reasonable and competitive.”

The Credit Union campaign is expected to inject $85,000 into local economies.