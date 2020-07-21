DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- During the pandemic, life was already pretty tough for a lot of people over the past several months.

Now, this oppressive heat is making COVID-19 even more uncomfortable than before.

On a day like Tuesday, with scorching temperatures and humid sticky conditions, wearing a mask has its draw backs.

"Breathing is a little bit harder with the mask on," said Jeff Baker.

Other than that, Baker says it's not bad, but at a pizza shop, it was getting a little warm and staff were struggling with the heat.

Inside it's unbearably hot.

"A 500 degree oven running behind ya," said Andrew Lockyer.

He says it's pick-up and delivery only during the pandemic.

Breathing through a mask in this heat is a hazard he's now forced to deal with until the pandemic ends or the weather cools off.

"It's do-able," he said. "It is one of those things. You have to roll with it."

A critical concern in this heat: older people who are already dealing with medical conditions.

Seniors advocate Bill VanGorder says many are living in stuffy, non-air-conditioned facilities.

"There are no regulations that insist that long-term care homes have air conditioning in the rooms," he said.

Some homes have air conditioning in common areas, but VanGorder says during COVID-19, many seniors are not allowed to leave their rooms, which means they can't get away from the heat.

Outdoor public pools are closed because of the pandemic.

Zatzman Sportsplex general manager Max Chauvin says the demand to use the pool there has increased.

"You have lots of people who want to come," Chauvin said.

And not just competitive swimmers; Chauvin says moms and dads call often saying they just want to get out of the heat or their kids want to ride the slide.

For now, many are out of luck. The maximum allowed in the pool during COVID-19 is eight, instead of the usual 200-plus.

Chauvin is renting sections of the pool to groups and families which allows some to cool off.

Back to the seniors, VanGorder says, many try to install their own air conditioning units in the rooms.

There are two problems with that, though. He says some electrical plugs in the rooms are not compatible and many windows don't open. You need an open window to vent those portable air conditioners.