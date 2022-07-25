'Summer People' return to Port Morien, N.S., after seven-year break

The summer heat couldn't stop the Summer People of Port Morien, N.S., from spreading their unique brand of humour on Monday.

"Some of them are a riot”, said Katie O’Leary, a resident of Cape Breton the seaside village. “Some of them, I have to pull over so I don't run off the road."

The homemade scarecrows are a quirky local tradition, one that typically happens once every five years.

It’s been even longer than that since the Summer People last showed their faces back in 2015.

"It has been a long-anticipated wait,” O’Leary said. “They didn't want to wait 10 years ‘til 2025, so they decided to just go for it this summer."

The area's councillor says it all started about 25 years ago, during the annual Morien Memories Festival.

The characters were a hit – and the idea stuck.

"The Summer People are back in Morien – it's fantastic”, said James Edwards, CBRM Councillor for District 8. "It really shows the humour of the community, plus it gives people the opportunity to come out to Morien."

The Summer People include spoofs on current events, simple truths or playful puns. Others take a shot at a favourite sports team, or the local resident who loves them.

"I've seen a lot of drivers stopping, and getting out and taking pictures,” said O’Leary. “It's only day one of the festival, and it's nice to see that already happening."

Festival organizers say this year's Summer People display is smaller than previous years, as it bounces back from COVID-19. But they anticipate more people will be putting characters out in their front yards, before things wrap up on Aug. 4.

"When you see the Summer People, I know it will bring a smile to your face,” Edwards said.

The displays are also a unique way to express community pride.

"Morien is a special little village, and everybody seems to get pretty excited about a lot of the things we do around here,” O’Leary said.