Summer season brings calls for shark awareness and public education, experts say

Based on the findings of leading marine biologists, there are many species of sharks in our North Atlantic waters.

“We have the basking shark, which is here seasonally in the spring and summer months,” said Dalhousie University marine biology student and researcher Vanessa Schiliro. “We have blue sharks, and some deep water species like the Greenland shark.”

The most notable species and perhaps most infamous, is the white shark.

“They are at the top of the ocean food chain in most cases and they enter our waters from July through November,” said Schiliro. “They are coming here to feed on the population of seals, which we have a lot of. And they are doing that before they return to the south for the winter.”

Recent white shark attacks and sightings have caused high levels of fear and calls for increased public awareness.

“You should be mindful of your surroundings, while you are having fun in the water,” said Schiliro, who added swimmers and beachgoers should always first scan the ocean.

“They really like to feed on seals,” said Schiliro. “So stay away were seals are present in seal colonies. Sharks are also attracted to fish, so don’t be near where fishing activities are, or near large shoals. And if you surf or swim, do it in groups.”

University of Guelph biology professor Steve Crawford wants shark-based public awareness to include drone surveys of Canadian beaches.

“And have that information come into a central hub,” said Crawford. “And then have an app that people could check-in on, on a daily basis.”

Schiliro said many areas already have programs to educate people on white sharks, but she would like to see them be expanded.