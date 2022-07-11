Summer tour launched to support New Brunswick downtown areas

The federal government has announced it will be spending money on New Brunswick's main streets.

Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe MP Ginette Petipas Taylor said $350,000 in funding will go to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton's Electric Social Tour to rediscover the province's downtown areas.

Five regional ambassadors from around New Brunswick will travel in electric vehicles and make stops at small businesses to promote events as part of the tour.

The campaign will help small and medium businesses.

This is great news for Danielle Gauvin who opened The Wellness Exchange in downtown Moncton during the pandemic.

"I think the biggest thing that it means is exposure. It's getting in front of audiences that we don't necessarily always have the money to get in front of or the budget to get in front of. It's province-wide exposure, so it helps us with tourists coming into Moncton," said Gauvin.

And the tourists are definitely coming. The Highland Games, the Rotary Ribfest Moncton, and the Atlantic Nationals Car Show this past weekend were all very well attend to the delight of chamber CEO John Wishart.

"We need to extend that bump in downtown traffic 24/7. So that's partly what this initiative is about. Promoting and creating awareness about why you should go downtown and support local businesses," said Wishart.

The downtown core lost businesses during the pandemic and some in the community say the city's ongoing homelessness issue is keeping them from coming to Main Street.

"I see those sort of posts on social media where people say, 'I wouldn't go downtown, I don't feel safe, there's nowhere to park,' I don't agree with either of those. It is safe to come downtown. Yes, the homelessness is an issue and there are lots of people working hard to solve it," said Wishart.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold isn't buying the downtown area "isn't safe" narrative either.

"I worked at the Ribfest on the Friday night and downtown was simply packed with Monctonians all over the streets, and that was 10:30 at night. They felt very comfortable being in our downtown."

Petipas Taylor acknowledged the city does have a homelessness problem, but said the more people that come downtown, the less fear there is.

"When it comes to our homeless population, we have to recognize all levels of government need to work together," said Petipas Taylor. "The municipality, the province and the federal government in order to make sure resources are in place."