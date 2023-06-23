Summer waterski camp open to able bodied and water skiers with disabilities

A group of competitive, committed Dartmouth water skiers are launching a summer camp in July.

“It will be out at Morris Lake in Dartmouth,” said Glenn Bowie who is the Adaptive Water Skiing Pan-American president.

Water Ski and Wakeboard Nova Scotia is organizing the camp, and Glenn Bowie said the recruiting drive is now on.

“We have pretty much a full slate of adaptive (those with disabilities) skiers,” said Bowie. “But we need more able-bodied.”

19-year-old Olivia Chute is the Junior Women’s Trick Pan Am waterski champion.

“I’ve learned organization from being at these camps,” said Chute, who honed her skills on Dartmouth lakes, allowing her to compete on the world stage. “You learn hard work and resilience.”

And inclusion.

Adaptive water skiing, allows people with disabilities to learn the sport and participate competitively.

“I definitely like to jump weeks and hotdog it out there,” said Vicki Morton who lost her left leg 11 years ago, and took up Adaptive Water Skiing in 2020. “When I first tried it, I totally fell for waterskiing.”

Vicki Morton lost her left leg 11 years ago. Despite that, she found her love for waterskiing. (Courtesy: Paul Hollingsworth)And she quickly improved. Morton now skis at roughly 35 km/h.

“Being a water skier would never have been anywhere near my bucket list,” said Morton. “But this program has made it possible.”

Morton hopes others, both able-bodied and those with disabilities will join her on the water this summer. The camp will begin in early July, on Morris Lake in Dartmouth.

