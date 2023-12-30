Summerside man faces multiple charges after alleged domestic violence incidents

A 35-year-old Prince Edward Island man was arrested after alleged domestic violence-related incidents in the Summerside area.

Charlottetown police received a report of the incidents, which allegedly involved a firearm, on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Charlottetown Police Services.

The alleged incidents happened in multiple jurisdictions — Summerside and the western Prince County area — which is why Charlottetown police enlisted the help of the P.E.I. RCMP, the release says.

Police say they received information Friday that the suspect was at a Pownal Street residence in Charlottetown.

Early that afternoon, a police team, including the crisis negotiation team, arrested the man at the Pownal Street residence.

The news release says he will answer to 21 charges, including:

pointing a firearm

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so

The 35-year-old man will remain in custody. He is set to appear in court Saturday, the release says.

