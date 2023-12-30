ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Summerside man faces multiple charges after alleged domestic violence incidents

    Charlottetown Police Services

    A 35-year-old Prince Edward Island man was arrested after alleged domestic violence-related incidents in the Summerside area.

    Charlottetown police received a report of the incidents, which allegedly involved a firearm, on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Charlottetown Police Services.

    The alleged incidents happened in multiple jurisdictions — Summerside and the western Prince County area — which is why Charlottetown police enlisted the help of the P.E.I. RCMP, the release says.

    Police say they received information Friday that the suspect was at a Pownal Street residence in Charlottetown.

    Early that afternoon, a police team, including the crisis negotiation team, arrested the man at the Pownal Street residence.

    The news release says he will answer to 21 charges, including:

    • pointing a firearm
    • assault with a weapon
    • uttering threats
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so

    The 35-year-old man will remain in custody. He is set to appear in court Saturday, the release says.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News