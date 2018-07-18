

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man is dead and three people are in hospital after an SUV and truck collided head-on in Norboro, P.E.I.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on Route 2 at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears an SUV was travelling east on Route 2 when it struck a large utility truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was from Summerside, P.E.I.

The three occupants of the utility truck were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The collision is under investigation.