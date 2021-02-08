HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old Summerside, P.E.I. man is facing charges after being arrested for impaired driving on Friday night.

RCMP say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 5, a member of the public called 911 to alert police of a possible impaired driver in the Travellers Rest area on Route #2 in Summerside.

A Prince District RCMP officer was in the area and quickly located the suspect vehicle which had made its way to Granville Street in Summerside.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested a 20-year-old Summerside man with a Graduated Licence, after he provided a sample of his breath roadside.

The man was then taken to the RCMP detachment where he provided two samples of his breath two and a half times the legal limit.

The driver’s vehicle was towed and subject to a 30 day impound at his expense and he was also served a 90-day Driving Prohibition.

He is scheduled to appear in Summerside Provincial Court at a future date to face impaired driving charges.