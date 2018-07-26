

CTV Atlantic





Police in Summerside are investigating after a man's body washed ashore in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

Summerside Police Services received a call before 8:30 p.m. that human remains had been found.

Police say the remains are those of an unknown man between the ages of 25 and 40. He has a medium build and short, dark hair.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Thursday morning.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Summerside Police Services.