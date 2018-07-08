SUMMERSIDE P.E.I -- Summerside Police Service is searching for a man in connection to a string of robberies that took place early Saturday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. the male suspect entered the Econo Lodge demanding money from the register and left with a small amount of cash.

A short while later at 3 a.m. police received a call from the Reads Corner Esso. Police say the same male described in the previous incident demanded cash and left with a small amount of money from the register.

RCMP responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. of a robbery the Hunter River Irving and believe it was the same person.

Summerside Police are asking anyone with any information on the robberies to contact them at 902-432-1201 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8377