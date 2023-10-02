Sunday night structure fire in Saint John displaces 8 residents

Eight adults have been displaced from their homes following a serious structure fire Sunday night in Saint John, N.B.

The blaze occurred at a building on the corner of Charlotte and Harding Street in the city’s uptown near Queen’s Square. The fire covered much of the city in smoke prompting a shelter-in-place recommendation from the city of Saint John, which was lifted late Sunday night.

An emergency alert was also issued for residents in the area just before 10 p.m., with an updated message being sent out two hours late saying the alert has been lifted.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, transportation and financial aid for purchases like food and clothing for all eight tenants of the building.

The organization says there were no serious injuries resulting from the fire, but one woman was briefly treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation. The woman has since been released from hospital.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.

