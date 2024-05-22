ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Sunday shopping rules in Miramichi, N.B., may end soon

    The city of Miramichi, N.B., could soon loosen its grip on Sunday shopping regulations, marking the last community in the province to do so.

    Currently, shops in Miramichi can only be open between noon and 5 p.m. on Sundays under the Sunday Shopping bylaw.

    Sackville, Woodstock and Miramichi all had restrictions on Sunday shopping, however, the Retail Council of Canada made a request for the municipalities to reconsider the bylaws.

    So far, Sackville and Woodstock made the change, but the city of Miramichi is now looking for public feedback on the topic.

    "In 21st century society, why is it that a municipal council is telling you when you can and can't open your business versus you as a retailer making that decision for yourself based on, 'Is it good for my business? Will I sell product? Do my employees want this? Are there opportunities to hire part-time workers to allow the full-time staff to get a bit of a break?" said Jim Cormier with the Retail Council of Canada.

    A survey on the topic can be found on the city of Miramichi's website.

    Locals have until the end of the week to submit their thoughts.

