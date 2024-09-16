Sunny skies, above-average temperatures expected in the Maritimes this week

A pattern of persistent high pressure continues to keep the Maritimes relatively dry and warm for this time of the year.

Temperature climbs, watching records for Tuesday

More sunshine and high temperatures climbing well above seasonal averages are expected over at least the next few days for the Maritimes.

High temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the low-to-mid 20’s for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. High temperatures for much of New Brunswick are expected to be in the mid-to-high 20’s. We aren’t likely to see widespread record high temperatures set for a September 16th though. Most of the standing records are in the low-30’s for New Brunswick and mid-to-high 20’s for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

New Brunswick will see sunny conditions on Tuesday with high temperatures mostly in the high 20’s and near 30. That will give a better chance of some daily high temperature records being set. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island can expect high temperatures in the mid-to-high 20’s with the exception of parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia where a southwest wind will come more directly onshore off ocean water.

Temperatures look similarly warm for the region on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. A chance at setting some record high temperatures for a September 17th.

Any rain? Showers?

For those looking for some wet weather it looks like slim pickings through this week.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to approach from the south, while a separate low pressure system exits Quebec Thursday into Friday. Neither may come directly through the Maritimes. I’m only at a chance of scattered showers in the region Thursday into Friday at this time.

With some increased cloudiness and a change to a northerly wind I do expect temperatures in the Maritimes to cool Thursday into Friday. High temperatures looking more seasonal those two days, which is mostly high-teens and low-20’s.

As it stands there is only a chance of showers for the region Thursday into Friday. There will be some increased cloudiness and a generally cooling of temperatures.

Tropical weather update

There is a Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight just off the coastline of South Carolina. Should the system be named it will be Helene (heh-LEEN) and the 8th named storm of the season. The storm is currently forecasted to move inland into the southeastern United States over the next few days. There are concerns about flooding and flash flooding for parts of the Carolina’s as it does so.

A potential tropical system off the coast of South Carolina is expected to move onshore in the southeastern US.

Remnant rain from the system is expected to be tied up in the low pressure that approaches the Maritimes from the south Thursday into Friday. As in the section above, there is only a chance that low gets close enough to bring some rain or showers at the end for this week.

Tropical Depression Gordon continues to meander in the central Atlantic. It may regain tropical storm strength in the coming days. The storm is forecasted to continue over the central Atlantic without approaching any land areas this week.