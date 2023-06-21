Sunny weather and a busy waterfront mark the start of Halifax’s summer tourism season
Sunny weather and a busy waterfront signify the beginning of Halifax’s summer tourism season.
On the first day of summer, the sun is shining and the Halifax boardwalk is jam-packed.
Vendor Pat Mackin said businesses like hers are poised to make a tourism-boosted profit.
“People are out and people are hopeful,” Mackin said. “It is busy and we almost had a record year last year.”
Eric Denbak, who is visiting Halifax for the first time, spent his childhood in Scotland.
“There are so many Scottish names in this area,” Denbak said, adding that he had always wanted to travel to Nova Scotia for its connection to his family heritage.
“I love being close to the ocean, people are happy and there is music.”
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said that on a sunny day like today, it feels like summer is “finally here.”
Savage said the 2023 North American Indigenous Games, scheduled for mid-July, are likely to help make this tourism season even busier than previous ones.
“It is the biggest multi-sports games in Atlantic Canadian history,” said Savage.
In addition to the athletic competitions, featuring athletes from 756 Indigenous nations, the event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Nova Scotia.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Titanic expedition: Here's what it's like inside the 'Titan' submersible
As the search for the missing submersible continues off the coast of Newfoundland, here's what the environment is like for passengers on board the 'Titan' during what was meant to be a deep-dive expedition of the ocean.
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the wholesale price of bread in Canada.
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24
A strong explosion rocked a building in Paris' Left Bank on Wednesday, injuring at least 24 people, igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the French capital's monuments and prompting an evacuation of other properties, authorities said. Police were investigating suspicions that a gas leak caused the blast.
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Man describes his own experience being trapped in submersible while diving Titanic
Amid a frantic, ongoing search to locate an OceanGate submersible that went missing while diving to the Titanic, a scientist and former TV host who was trapped at the wreck site over 20 years ago is sharing his story.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MPs 'making good progress' towards adjourning House as early as today: Holland
Talks between parties are heading in a 'positive' direction, that could see the House of Commons rise as early as later today, Government House Leader Mark Holland said Wednesday afternoon.
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'The leader who can deliver on the promise of Toronto': Tory endorses Ana Bailão in mayoral race
Former Toronto mayor John Tory has thrown a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race, calling his former deputy mayor 'the best choice to lead this city forward and to bring it together everyday.'
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an 'unmitigated disaster,' Doug Ford says
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an 'unmitigated disaster' for the city.
Calgary
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect who they say poured white paint over the community's rainbow crosswalk last week.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the wholesale price of bread in Canada.
Montreal
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Montreal police make arrest in connection with cannabis vape network targeting teens
Montreal police have arrested a suspect they allege is the head of a network that distributes cannabis vaping products outside Montreal, largely to teenaged customers.
-
Police seize dozens of 3D-printed handguns and accessories in raids across Canada
The Montreal police (SPVM) squad tasked with investigating firearms trafficking (EILTA) spearheaded a Canada-wide operation that resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, including 3D-printed guns. More than 20 police forces across the country conducted 64 searches and arrested 45 suspects on Monday.
Edmonton
-
4th person dead after Edmonton Tesla crash
The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.
-
Settlement reached in class action lawsuit by Leduc female firefighters
A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Leduc.
-
4 river valley trails closed due to high water levels
A number of North Saskatchewan River valley trails were closed on Wednesday after water levels grew.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Sudbury Kinsmen looking for boost for home lottery, 50/50
The Kinsmen Club of Sudbury is hoping for a little boost in ticket sales ahead of the closing weekend for its 38th annual showcase home lottery and 50/50 draw.
-
Northern Ont. police intercept man with narcotics on the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
London
-
Suspects from Listowel, Central Huron facing charges in nationwide ghost gun investigation
A nationwide investigation into the manufacturing of ghost guns has yielded multiple arrests, including two suspects from Listowel and Central Huron, OPP said Wednesday.
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
Aircraft wing clips fuel truck while taxiing to gate at London airport
A passenger jet was damaged at London International Airport Tuesday evening when its wing clipped a service truck.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at City Hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Ottawa
-
Bodies of 2 pilots recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The pilot and co-pilot of a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter died when the helicopter crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Canada Bread Co. has been fined $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing scheme that inflated the wholesale price of bread in Canada.
-
Two from eastern Ontario arrested in cross-Canada 3D-printed gun bust
Two men from eastern Ontario are among 11 Ontarians arrested in a nationwide investigation into 3D-printed guns.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fire
The City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Sask. immigration employee suspected of involvement in illegal immigration scheme
A Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration employee has been accused of accessing private information to further an illegal immigration scheme.
-
More supervision fees, more teachers, and a record number of students expected at Saskatoon public schools
Saskatoon public schools say they will charge more supervision fees, hire more teachers, and see a record number of students next year.
Vancouver
-
Campfire ban lifted in Lower Mainland, other Coastal Fire Centre districts
The campfire ban that has been in place since June 8 has been lifted in parts of the province, starting at noon on Wednesday, BC Wildfire Service announced.
-
1 hospitalized after fire at residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant
One person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out in a residential building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Wednesday morning, officials say.
-
Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Investigators to provide update
Police will provide an update Wednesday into their investigation of the slaying of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. immigration employee suspected of involvement in illegal immigration scheme
A Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration employee has been accused of accessing private information to further an illegal immigration scheme.
-
'We needed fresh perspective': Mayor speaks about firing of former Regina city manager
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said there were multiple reasons that led to the firing of former city manager Chris Holden in 2022.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle under investigation
A man has died following a crash that saw Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu'Appelle close for several hours.
Vancouver Island
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
'Folks are scared to go outside': Nanaimo group calls for action on homeless encampment
A Nanaimo community association is seeking a long-term solution to an encampment where two near-fatal shootings have occurred in the past three months.
-
B.C. renters spending more on housing, utilities than they can afford: study
A new survey is painting a discouraging picture of how unaffordable housing has become for many in British Columbia.