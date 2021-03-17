ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a COVID-19 outbreak that swept through young people in the St. John's region last month began with superspreader events.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says her team hasn't pinned down the exact origins of the outbreak, but there was significant spread at several sporting events during the first weekend of February.

Fitzgerald told reporters today the young people who were infected that weekend went home and spread the virus through their households.

Dr. Proton Rahman, a clinical scientist with the health authority, presented new epidemiological modelling of last month's outbreak, showing that in the early stage, case counts on average were doubling in less than two days.

Rahman says he was surprised by the rapid spread of the outbreak, which has since been linked to the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

Rahman's modelling showed that after Fitzgerald announced a provincewide lockdown on Feb. 12, case numbers were cut in half roughly every four days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.