HALIFAX -- Individuals, businesses, and organizations across the Maritimes continue to step up to show their support for those impacted by last week's mass shooting.

Artist Beth Martin lives in Edmonton, but is a native of Donkin, N.S. She created a watercolour painting of an RCMP officer saluting at Peggy’s Cove.

“It's very hard being away from home, so it was very, it was a therapeutic process for me to paint that,” says Martin.

Martin says the response to her painting has been overwhelming and it has inspired her to do more.

"I'm thinking about doing a limited signed edition, where I would sell and donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the families,” says Martin.

Artist Sharon Burke Randles is making beach glass hearts to raise money for those affected by the tragedy.

“I think as a retired nurse, there's an innate quality that makes you want to help,” says Burke Randles.

“It's enormous the pain and the hurt that people are feeling right now, so any little thing that we can do, we oughta do.”

So far, Burke Randles has raised more than $2,000.

Cees van den Hoek helped organize the Nova Scotia Remembers vigil that took place Friday evening. He says their work isn’t done yet.

“We want to have some sort of legacy, support for people that need it, wellness, just stuff like that, so there are a bunch of different factors that we are discussing,” says van den Hoek.

The Canadian Red Cross is working in partnership with the Government of Nova Scotia to provide support to those impacted by the tragedy through the Stronger Together Fund. So far, the organization has raised $1.5 million and the funds will be used to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those affected.

“One hundred per cent, every penny that is contributed to this fund will go to the cause, which is the family and the communities,” says Dan Bedell, the communications director for the Atlantic branch of the Canadian Red Cross.