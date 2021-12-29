Support programs in place for those living in COVID-19 isolation

At Feed Nova Scotia, a rapid response strategy is in place to support Nova Scotians who are isolating at home because of COVID-19 exposure or a positive diagnosis.

"What we ask you to do is dial 211," said Feed Nova Scotia Executive Director Nick Jennery. "Our call navigators at 211 are directly connected to Feed Nova Scotia."

According to Jennery, the needs of families living in isolation will then be quickly evaluated.

"If you are a household between one and two people, we will deliver to you, two weeks of non-perishable products within 1 to 2 days," said Jennery. "If you have a household with more than two people, we will ship to you four weeks' worth of non-perishable product."

There are other COVID-19 assistance programs in place. At Christ Church in Dartmouth, Revered Kyle Wagner told CTV News that staff and volunteers offer emotional and spiritual support, and the delivery of food and essential items for parishioners and community members forced to live in isolation.

Nova Scotia Health has also identified layers of support that they can provide for people living in isolation.

“The COVID-19 Community Virtual Care Team reaches out to the patient," said Nova Scotia Health's Brendan Elliott. "Also, we provide pulse oximeters so they can self-monitor their oxygen levels. We also provide the positive patient with advice on when they should seek further care.”

Elliot also said patients are directed to a COVID recovery website as an added resource.

As the positive COVID-19 case and isolation numbers continue to climb in the Maritime provinces, the Salvation Army has become increasingly busy while offering assistance in a variety of ways.

"We can support with food and we can support with a phone call, to check in and to make sure people are doing well and staying safe," said Major Keith Pike from the Salvation Army.

Pike also said there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of calls for support over the Christmas holiday.