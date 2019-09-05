

CTV Atlantic





Today would've been the first day of school for 10-year-old Talia Forrest.

Instead her friends and family were in court today with signs and t-shirts, seeking justice for the young Cape Breton girl who was struck and killed in July while riding her bike.

A group of supporters gathered outside the courthouse on the Wagmatcook First Nation Thursday as the accused was scheduled to make his first appearance inside.

"She should be going to Grade 5 today, but she's not here," said Forrest's cousin Halen Williams. "She should be here."

According to police, Talia Forrest was riding her bike on the night of July 11.

At around 9:45, the RCMP say they received a call saying the little girl had been struck by a vehicle and the driver allegedly fled the scene.

At the sight of the accident Thursday, there was a cross along with a teddy bear as a reminder of the tragic events that night.

"She's never going to have her first kiss, or have her first boyfriend, or go to prom," said Forrest's aunt, Alice Williams. "She's missing out on her whole life. She lost her whole life. And her mother lost part of herself too."

The accused, 27 year-old Colin Tweedie, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest.

Tweedie did not appear in court Thursday. Instead he was represented by his lawyer.

"(It's) very frustrating," said family friend April MacLean. "When they all want justice, everyone is here. He didn't even show up today. It's just very frustrating."

Tweedie has not yet entered a plea and the allegations have not been tested in court.

Meanwhile, Forrest is remembered as a girl who was always smiling. Thursday her family is heartbroken.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.